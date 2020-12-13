Nova Scotia reports 6 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the province moved to 59 active cases of the coronavirus.

The province says three cases are located in the central zone. All are contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are located in the province’s eastern zone.

One is a close contact of a previously reported case while the other is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That individual is self-isolating as required by the province’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The final case announced on Sunday is located in the western zone and is also related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That individual is also self-isolating.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is encouraging to see the efforts of Nova Scotians to contain the virus seem to be working,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release accompanying the news.

“Let’s keep up that good work by continuing to follow all the public health guidelines to protect each other.”

1:26 Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Nova Scotia poultry processing plant Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Nova Scotia poultry processing plant

The premier was referring to efforts to self-isolate when required, wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, staying home when feeling unwell and washing your hands.

There have been 1,415 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began, 1,284 of which are considered recovered.

Health officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus.

Nova Scotia has conducted 211,327 tests in the same time period.

Story continues below advertisement

“Single-digit case numbers are a positive sign, but we cannot relax yet,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a statement.

“COVID-19 is still in our communities, so we must stay diligent and continue to follow public health guidelines and orders. They are what will keep our citizens safe.”