Sask. RCMP arrest 2 people after investigation in Debden

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP arrested two people near Debden on Sunday morning.

An RCMP press release, sent out just after 6 a.m., states officers took two people into custody at a residence off Highway 55, about one hour northwest of Prince Albert.

The release said the RCMP have concluded their investigation but did not specify why officers took two people into custody.

The release also did not include any further information about the people placed under arrest.

An earlier statement, sent out just before midnight on Saturday, says that officers from the Big River and surrounding detachments had converged on a rural residence and they were securing the perimeter.

Story continues below advertisement

No one from the Sask. RCMP has yet responded to Global News’ request for clarification.