Nova Scotia issues potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for 2 flights

Nova Scotia Health has issued notifications for potential COVID-19 exposures on two flights.

The first notification is for Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary at 11:54 a.m. MT to Toronto arriving at 5:22 p.m. ET on Dec. 9.

Health officials say the potential exposure applies to passengers in rows 20 to 26 seats J, K and L.

The second notification is for Air Canada Flight 8210 from Toronto at 8:55 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 to Sydney arriving at 12:10 a.m. p.m. AT on Dec. 10.

Health officials say the potential exposure applies to passengers in rows 22 to 27 seats D and F.

Public health officials are asking anyone who was on the flights to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Individuals can take this online self-assessment if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath.