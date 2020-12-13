Menu

Health

Nova Scotia issues potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for 2 flights

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 9:08 am
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says it is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch.
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says it is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch.

Nova Scotia Health has issued notifications for potential COVID-19 exposures on two flights.

The first notification is for Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary at 11:54 a.m. MT to Toronto arriving at 5:22 p.m. ET on Dec. 9.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Health officials say the potential exposure applies to passengers in rows 20 to 26 seats J, K and L.

The second notification is for Air Canada Flight 8210 from Toronto at 8:55 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 to Sydney arriving at 12:10 a.m. p.m. AT on Dec. 10.

Health officials say the potential exposure applies to passengers in rows 22 to 27 seats D and F.

Public health officials are asking anyone who was on the flights to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Individuals can take this online self-assessment if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • Fever
  • Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath.
