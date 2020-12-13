Nova Scotia issues potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for 2 flights

Nova Scotia Health has issued notifications for potential COVID-19 exposures on two flights.
The first notification is for Air Canada Flight 144 from Calgary at 11:54 a.m. MT to Toronto arriving at 5:22 p.m. ET on Dec. 9.
Health officials say the potential exposure applies to passengers in rows 20 to 26 seats J, K and L.
The second notification is for Air Canada Flight 8210 from Toronto at 8:55 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 to Sydney arriving at 12:10 a.m. p.m. AT on Dec. 10.
Health officials say the potential exposure applies to passengers in rows 22 to 27 seats D and F.
Public health officials are asking anyone who was on the flights to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
Individuals can take this online self-assessment if they develop symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:
- Fever
- Cough
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose/nasal congestion
- Headache
- Shortness of breath.
