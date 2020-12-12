Regina family collecting, donating gifts to those in need over the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina family is collecting and donating gifts for those in need as the holiday season inches closer.

“We have over 100 gifts so far. They are being wrapped and stored safely following the COVID-19 rules put in place,” said Amanda McCall, mother of two. “We are still accepting donations and will continue to wrap and tag until Christmas.”

The trio have more than 100 presents wrapped and ready to donate. Provided / Amanda McCall

The gifts will be handed out throughout the community and are geared towards children of all ages.

“We will be doing some mailbox drops as part of being Santa caring COVID-19 helpers,” McCall said. “Our other gifts will be donated to women’s shelters in Regina, to help ensure that no child gets forgotten this Christmas.

“I have amazing connections in place that are helping ensure these gifts get to where they need to go.”

McCall has spent a lot her life giving back and says the gift of giving is rubbing off on her children.

“I have always believed in trying to find the positive in every situation. I am raising my girls to understand that there are lots of people who are not as lucky as they are,” McCall said.

“My daughters have grown up with me always showing them how to pay it forward. We make bag lunches and hit the streets of Regina in the summer and hand the food to those who fall between the cracks. We are constantly thinking of how we can make someone else smile.”

McCall’s daughters Emily and Abigail have been saving their allowance to buy some of the gifts.

More than 100 presents are wrapped and ready to go.

“I think it is really important to give to people who may be less fortunate during the pandemic. Hopefully it can bring a smile to their face just like it did mine,” Emily said.

“I think the families will appreciate everything knowing that somebody out their cares for them even if it’s something small like this.”

It’s a message shared by her sister.

“I think they would be grateful because it shows that people care about them during this hard time,” Abigail said.

“It makes me feel good knowing that I’m helping people and I’m happy that I’m able to give people gifts and hopefully make them feel joyful.”

To find out more or to donate visit McCall’s Facebook page.

