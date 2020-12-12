Bailiff shot at while delivering court documents to Okotoks home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An Okotoks man has been charged after a bailiff was reportedly shot at Saturday morning.

Okotoks RCMP said a man inside a home on Stanley Avenue allegedly fired a shot at a bailiff who went to the residence to serve court documents around 9 a.m.

The bailiff was not injured, according to police.

The emergency response team as well as officers from Okotoks, High River and Turner Valley RCMP were called to the scene and secured the area.

RCMP said at 11:30 a.m., the suspect, who was the lone occupant of the home, was taken into custody.

He is facing a number of charges as police continue to investigate the incident.

Okotoks is about 45 kilometres south of Calgary.

