Crime

Jury trial starts for son accused of killing father and dumping body near Okotoks in 2017

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Zaineddin Al Aalak, 21, was charged with the second-degree murder of his father.
Zaineddin Al Aalak, 21, was charged with the second-degree murder of his father. Obtained by Global News

A Calgary man who is accused of killing his father and dumping his body near Okotoks three years ago is set to begin trial on Monday at the Stampede Grounds.

Zaineddin Al Aalak’s jury trial is scheduled for 19 days and will take place at the Stampede grounds as part of physical distancing measures in place because of COVID-19.

Al Aalak, who was 21 at the time, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 53-year old Mohamed Jasim Al Aalak.

His remains were found at Northridge Drive and Milligan Drive, along Highway 2A on the north side of Okotoks, on July 14, 2017. 

Jury selections have been conducted at the Big Four building and the trial will be held at the Stampede Grandstand. 

