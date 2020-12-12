18 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Saturday, almost half connected to care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advised 18 additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Saturday.

Those deaths are:

A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

Two men in their 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

Two women in their 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Two men in their 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Regional Health Centre

Two women in their 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.9 per cent provincially and 13.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 360 new cases of the virus have been identified, however, two cases were removed, bringing the new total to 358.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic is 20,750.

Of the new cases:

56 cases are in the Interlake–Eastern health region

52 cases are in the Northern health region

26 cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health region

28 cases are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

198 cases are in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 5,630 known active cases and 14,637 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, meanwhile there are 289 people in hospital with 42 people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba due to COVID-19 is 483.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,585 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 386,007.

The province says a mobile testing site at 1181 Portage Ave. closed Friday, and a new walk-in testing centre located at the Garrick Centre, 330 Garry St. in Winnipeg, will open Dec. 14 and operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Public health officials advise COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the River Ridge II Retirement Residence in Winnipeg. The site has been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

The outbreaks declared at the Women’s Correctional Centre in Headingley, Middlechurch Home of Winnipeg, Douglas Campbell Lodge in Portage la Prairie and Lions Prairie Manor in Portage la Prairie are over.