Manitoba announces initial plan for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

We now know who will get the limited initial doses of the recently-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba.

The province says it’s starting its immunization program with health-care workers who have direct contact with patients and meet one of the following four criteria:

work in critical care units, born on or before Dec. 31, 1970

work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960

work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960

be assigned to COVID-19 immunization clinics.

Appointments will be taken from Wednesday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 19 on a first-come, first-serve basis at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Health campus on McDermot Avenue.

The appointment should last between 30-45 minutes, with a 15 minute observation period after being inoculated.

The province’s initial shipment of the vaccine includes around 900 doses, and those who receive the shot next week can expect to get their second dose in the first week of January.

Starting on Saturday at noon, those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can call 1-800-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) to book an appointment.

A vaccine consent form will be posted online at www.manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine.

The province says it will continue to share more information on future vaccine deliveries as it becomes available.

