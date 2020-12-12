Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba announces initial plan for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted December 12, 2020 8:09 am
Gustavo Romero, Professor of Medicine, who coordinates research on the coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) in Brazil, shows a dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Manitoba will begin inoculating healthcare workers over the age of 50 next week.
Gustavo Romero, Professor of Medicine, who coordinates research on the coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) in Brazil, shows a dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Manitoba will begin inoculating healthcare workers over the age of 50 next week. Andre Borges/EPA

We now know who will get the limited initial doses of the recently-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba.

The province says it’s starting its immunization program with health-care workers who have direct contact with patients and meet one of the following four criteria:

  • work in critical care units, born on or before Dec. 31, 1970
  • work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960
  • work in long-term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960
  • be assigned to COVID-19 immunization clinics.

Appointments will be taken from Wednesday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 19 on a first-come, first-serve basis at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Health campus on McDermot Avenue.

The appointment should last between 30-45 minutes, with a 15 minute observation period after being inoculated.

Trending Stories

The province’s initial shipment of the vaccine includes around 900 doses, and those who receive the shot next week can expect to get their second dose in the first week of January.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting on Saturday at noon, those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can call 1-800-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) to book an appointment.

A vaccine consent form will be posted online at www.manitoba.ca/covid19/vaccine.

The province says it will continue to share more information on future vaccine deliveries as it becomes available.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: WHO outlines top 3 priorities for COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Coronavirus: WHO outlines top 3 priorities for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Coronavirus: WHO outlines top 3 priorities for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaCOVID-19 VaccineVaccineCoronavirus in WinnipegCOVID Vaccine ManitobaHealthcare Workers VaccineVaccine ManitobaVaccine Winnipeg
Flyers
More weekly flyers