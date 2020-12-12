Man charged after 2 police officers seriously injured in Toronto assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing several charges after two officers were seriously injured in an assault Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Beechborough Avenue at 6:10 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

According to a news release issued Saturday, officers found a man armed with a knife and spear and “attempted to de-escalate the situation.”

The man then advanced on the officers and slashed them with the knife, police allege. It was initially reported that the officers were not seriously injured, but in Saturday’s update police said both officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Twenty-eight-year-old Toan Nguyen of Toronto is facing several charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Nguyen was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

