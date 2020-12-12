Menu

Crime

Man charged after 2 police officers seriously injured in Toronto assault

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said a 28-year-old man has been charged.
Police said a 28-year-old man has been charged. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is facing several charges after two officers were seriously injured in an assault Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Beechborough Avenue at 6:10 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

According to a news release issued Saturday, officers found a man armed with a knife and spear and “attempted to de-escalate the situation.”

The man then advanced on the officers and slashed them with the knife, police allege. It was initially reported that the officers were not seriously injured, but in Saturday’s update police said both officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Twenty-eight-year-old Toan Nguyen of Toronto is facing several charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Nguyen was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Click to play video 'Police procession for injured City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer transferred out of Sunnybrook' Police procession for injured City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer transferred out of Sunnybrook
Police procession for injured City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer transferred out of Sunnybrook
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultToronto crimetoronto police serviceKeele Street and Beechborough AvenueToronto police officers assaulted
