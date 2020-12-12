2 teens arrested after TTC employee stabbed at east-end subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have charged two people in the stabbing of a transit employee at an east-end subway station.

They say a TTC worker approached a group of males on Thursday at the Scarborough Town Centre.

It’s alleged two of them tried to rob the employee of his radio, sparking a struggle.

One then produced a knife and stabbed the employee, who was not badly hurt.

On Friday, police arrested an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with various offences.

