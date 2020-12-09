2 women arrested, 3rd suspect sought after man critically injured during stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A male suspect is wanted and two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Toronto’s north end Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Wilson Avenue near Champlain Boulevard, east of Allen Road, just after 5:10 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police later reported two female suspects left the scene in a Mercedes that was found later on, noting both were arrested.

A male suspect also took off after the stabbing, but as of Wednesday night they weren’t found.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing weren’t clear.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Wilson Ave & Champlain Blvd

– police o/s

– victim at the hospital

– third suspect fled on foot

– #3 suspect: male/black, 5'11", muscular build, dark blue jacket w/ fur on hood, gold slippers

– suspect last seen E/B Wilson Av on foot

– use caution#GO2323818

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 9, 2020