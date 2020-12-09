2 women arrested, 3rd suspect sought after man critically injured during stabbing in Toronto

A male suspect is wanted and two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Toronto’s north end Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Wilson Avenue near Champlain Boulevard, east of Allen Road, just after 5:10 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Toronto police later reported two female suspects left the scene in a Mercedes that was found later on, noting both were arrested.
A male suspect also took off after the stabbing, but as of Wednesday night they weren’t found.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing weren’t clear.
