Coronavirus: Regina High Schools Athletic Association delays winter sports until February

High schools in Regina are delaying their winter sports until at least February, according to an announcement made Friday.

Regina High Schools Athletic Association’s (RHSAA) said the decision falls in line with current public health orders relating to student and staff safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regina school divisions and the RHSAA continue to provide full support to schools, administrators, teachers, coaches, officials, volunteers, and, most importantly, their student athletes when they are able to begin a safe return to ‘Education Through Sport,’” RHSAA commissioner Aaron Anderson wrote in a press release.

“The RHSAA will work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the SHSAA, Regina school divisions and senior administrations to ensure this occurs.”

Anyone with further questions or concerns are asked to contact vice-principals or principals at their respective schools or their school division’s office.

“We thank you for your continued patience, understanding, good will and tireless work on behalf of Regina’s high school student athletes,” Anderson said.

The RHSAA represents Regina Catholic Schools, Regina Public Schools, Luther College, Huda School, Laval Ecole, Regina Christian School and Harvest City Christian Academy.

