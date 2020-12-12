Ontario reports 1,873 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,873 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 138,504.

Seventeen deaths were also reported, raising the provincial death toll to 3,933.

“Locally, there are 522 new cases in Toronto, 436 in Peel, 185 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,918 more resolved cases.”

A total of 118,350 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 65,200 additional tests were completed, which is an all-time high. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,904,453 tests, while 67,654 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.2 per cent, which is the same as Friday and down from last Saturday when it was 3.4 per cent.

There are 855 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 47), with 237 in intensive care (up by two) and 143 on a ventilator (up by 19).

The newly reported numbers for Saturday’s report were pulled from from databases Friday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

67,797 people are male

69,873 people are female

17,304 people are 19 and under

50,669 people are 20 to 39

39,722 people are 40 to 59

19,965 people are 60 to 79

10,823 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,381 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 15. There are currently 128 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is a decrease of three.

There are 585 active cases among long-term care residents and 648 among staff.

