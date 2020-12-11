Hundreds of mink dead from COVID-19 on Fraser Valley farm in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of COVID-19 on a Fraser Valley mink farm is believed to have led to the deaths of at least 200 mink.

B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said Friday night that an estimated one per cent of the farm’s mink population have died in the past week.

“The majority of the mink on the farm do not appear to be showing symptoms, and we understand the mortality rate has slowed in recent days,” the Ministry said in a statement to Global News.

Early this month it was revealed that eight workers at the farm tested positive for COVID-19 and that the animals were being tested to see if they have contracted the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing results from the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg confirmed that so far, five mink samples have tested positive for the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As the mink were isolated on the farm, the almost certain line of exposure and source of transmission of the virus to the mink would have been through the farm workers. ” the Ministry said.

2:05 Mutation concerns rise over COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. mink farm Mutation concerns rise over COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. mink farm

The Ministry has not released the name of the farm, citing potential public safety concerns.

The farm has been ordered to restrict the transport of animals, products and goods during this time.

The virus is currently limited to one mink farm in the Fraser Valley, according to the Ministry.