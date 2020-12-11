B.C. wildlife rescue centre operating since 1986 in dire financial trouble due to COVID-19

One of B.C.’s main wildlife rescue centres is in trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is in desperate need of funding assistance.
For the past 34 years, Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre in Abbotsford has cared for sick and injured wild animals and birds, nursing them back to health before releasing them back into the wild.
Read more: B.C. man witnesses daring deer rescue
The centre does not receive any government funding and relies completely on donations.
However, the pandemic has caused donations to plummet and all fundraising events to be cancelled.
Melnick added they want to start these projects as soon as possible.
The centre is also looking for anyone who can donate their time to build the new facilities.
Donations and more information can be found on their website.
Other animal rescue centres in B.C. are facing similar challenges due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Urban Safari Rescue Society in Surrey cares for 300 exotic animals but had to cancel all its programming over the summer due to COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has really kicked the stuffing out of our financial situation like it has with many other businesses,” executive director Sharon Doucette told Global News in June.
The society launched a GoFundMe and raised almost $10,000 to help the animals.View link »
Comments