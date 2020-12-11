B.C. wildlife rescue centre operating since 1986 in dire financial trouble due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s main wildlife rescue centres is in trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is in desperate need of funding assistance.

For the past 34 years, Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre in Abbotsford has cared for sick and injured wild animals and birds, nursing them back to health before releasing them back into the wild.

The centre does not receive any government funding and relies completely on donations.

However, the pandemic has caused donations to plummet and all fundraising events to be cancelled.

1:57 B.C. bird sanctuary that rescued 100s of parrots struggling B.C. bird sanctuary that rescued 100s of parrots struggling – Oct 19, 2020

“On top of all that, we have to replace our three main buildings because they are really deteriorated,” Elizabeth Melnick from the centre told Global News. “An engineer had to come out and said it was the end of their life and [we have to replace them] soon because once the babies come in, it is none stop.”

Story continues below advertisement

Melnick added they want to start these projects as soon as possible.

The centre is also looking for anyone who can donate their time to build the new facilities.

Donations and more information can be found on their website.

Other animal rescue centres in B.C. are facing similar challenges due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Urban Safari Rescue Society in Surrey cares for 300 exotic animals but had to cancel all its programming over the summer due to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really kicked the stuffing out of our financial situation like it has with many other businesses,” executive director Sharon Doucette told Global News in June.

The society launched a GoFundMe and raised almost $10,000 to help the animals.