Health

More than 300 exotic animals at Urban Safari Rescue Society need help during COVID-19 pandemic

By Nadia Stewart Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 4:04 pm
Animal rescue society faces long road back from pandemic
A Surrey group that helps save hundreds of animals, from tarantulas to turtles, is now fighting for its own survival. As Nadia Stewart reports, the pandemic has impacted the "Urban Safari Rescue Society's" revenue and it's worried it could be forced to close its doors for good if it doesn't get help.

At the Urban Safari Rescue Society in Surrey, every day is an adventure.

More than 300 exotic animals call this place home but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the business, like many others, was forced to close its doors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has really kicked the stuffing out of our financial situation like it has with many other businesses,” Sharon Doucette, Urban Safari Rescue Society executive director, told Global News.

However, the rescue society is not a business, it’s a non-profit, meaning it does not have any disposable money to bail it out.

The society had to cancel all its summer camps and programs and now the future of the animals is in jeopardy.

The Urban Safari Rescue Society in Surrey.
The Urban Safari Rescue Society in Surrey. Global News

“One hundred per cent. Terrified,” Julie Clemas from the rescue society said.

They are now scrambling to raise funds.

“To have to give the animals that trust us away to somewhere very strange would be really hard on them and hard on us as their caretakers,” Clemas added.

The society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds and a small number of the animals have been adopted out.

However, that is not an option for the majority of the creatures at the facility.

The society is now hoping the public will step in with donations and see them through the other side of the storm.

“We have to be creative, we have to be adaptable, we have to be fast on our feet and it’s exhausting,” Doucette said.

This tortoise is just one of the animals at the facility.
This tortoise is just one of the animals at the facility. Global News
