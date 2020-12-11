Man found dead in Mill Woods Wednesday morning victim of a homicide: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

After an autopsy, it has been determined the man found dead in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Mill Woods on Wednesday was the victim of a homicide.

Police were called around 3 a.m. to the area of 34 Avenue and 58 Street after a report of a body found in a townhouse complex.

The man was found inside and police ruled the death suspicious. The homicide section took over the investigation shortly after.

On Friday, police said the autopsy performed on Thursday determined Rauf Abdu Muzero was the victim of a homicide.

Police aren’t releasing the cause of death for investigative reasons.

Investigators believe the 20-year-old’s death may be related to events that took place at the Hillview One townhouse complex during the early morning hours and the evening of Dec. 6.

Police didn’t specify what those events may be.

Anyone with information about those events or Muzero’s death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.