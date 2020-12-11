Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Economy

Independent grocers raise fire relief funds for Sayers Foods in Apsley

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 11:03 am
Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Independent grocers and wholesalers across Canada have established a GoFundMe campaign to help Sayers Foods in Apsley, Ont., which was destroyed by fire last weekend.

The blaze, which broke out late Friday night and continued hours into Saturday morning, destroyed the village’s only grocery store. Sayers Foods served North Kawartha Township residents and thousands of seasonal visitors in the region, located roughly 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Read more: Sayers family ‘extremely grateful’ for support following grocery store fire in Apsley

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Distribution Canada Inc. and the Canadian Independent Grocery Buyers Alliance (DCI/CIGBA) say they want to help Sayers Food, which is a member business, and have donated $10,000 combined.

The organizations have also reached out to other members and supplier partners to donate to Sayers Foods via the GoFundMe campaign, which has a $100,000 goal.

As of Friday morning, more than $25,000 had been raised from two dozen donors.

“All proceeds collected will be given to the Sayers Family to split equally between all employees up to $50,000,” the campaign states. “Anything that is raised over that will go towards the Sayers family for redevelopment of their new grocery store.”

The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 18. Funds will be presented to the Sayers on Dec. 21.

Click to play video 'Apsley residents coming together after Sayers Foods grocery store fire' Apsley residents coming together after Sayers Foods grocery store fire
