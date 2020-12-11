Independent grocers raise fire relief funds for Sayers Foods in Apsley

Send this page to someone via email

Independent grocers and wholesalers across Canada have established a GoFundMe campaign to help Sayers Foods in Apsley, Ont., which was destroyed by fire last weekend.

The blaze, which broke out late Friday night and continued hours into Saturday morning, destroyed the village’s only grocery store. Sayers Foods served North Kawartha Township residents and thousands of seasonal visitors in the region, located roughly 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Distribution Canada Inc. and the Canadian Independent Grocery Buyers Alliance (DCI/CIGBA) say they want to help Sayers Food, which is a member business, and have donated $10,000 combined.

Thank you to all of our Members, Supplier Partners and Industry Partners who have donated so far and helped us reach 25% of our goal proving that we are one big Independent Family!#IndependentStronghttps://t.co/dStMfPKJLR pic.twitter.com/6Yyx9LzJsE — DCI/CIGBA (@DistributionCan) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The organizations have also reached out to other members and supplier partners to donate to Sayers Foods via the GoFundMe campaign, which has a $100,000 goal.

As of Friday morning, more than $25,000 had been raised from two dozen donors.

“All proceeds collected will be given to the Sayers Family to split equally between all employees up to $50,000,” the campaign states. “Anything that is raised over that will go towards the Sayers family for redevelopment of their new grocery store.”

The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 18. Funds will be presented to the Sayers on Dec. 21.