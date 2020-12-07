Sayers family ‘extremely grateful’ for support following grocery store fire in Apsley

The Sayers family say they’re “extremely grateful” for the outpouring of support after a massive fire destroyed their grocery store in the village of Apsley, Ont., on the weekend.

Sayers Foods was levelled after a blaze broke out late Friday night and continued well into Saturday morning. The business served as the village’s only grocery store since 1987, according to Jeff Sayers, whose parents bought the building in 1976.

“It’s a shock to the system,” Sayers said on Sunday. “Very surreal to see it burned down.”

The business served the village’s 2,500 residents and the thousands of seasonal residents who arrive in the summer to the popular cottage country region 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

“Staff are definitely shocked as well,” said Sayers, the store’s manager. “We’re going to do everything we can do to help them.”

Jeff Sayers says his family is in shock over the loss of its family-run grocery store Sayers Foods. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Sayers says his family thanks the township firefighters who spent hours battling the blaze. He noted the outpouring of support from residents — local and seasonal — along with Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith and North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte.

“Our family could not be more appreciative from all the support we’ve received … Everyone has been extremely supportive and we’re grateful for that,” he said.

Amyotte says she was in “shock” and “disbelief” when she learned of the fire. She says the blaze has created a “hardship” for the village, which has approximately 28 per cent of its population over age 65, according to the 2016 census.

The nearest grocery stores from Apsley are 40 kilometres southwest to Buckhorn, 45 kilometres north to Bancroft or 50 kilometres south to the village of Lakefield.

“It’s going to be especially tough for people in our community that don’t have a vehicle or access to transportation,” Amyotte said Sunday. “This is the only grocery store that they use. We’re going to work very closely with the Sayers to ensure we meet the immediate needs of the community but also coming up with a plan for the long-term and rebuild.”

Amyotte noted that a week ago at Sayers Foods, the community was donating food items and funds during the Winter is Coming food drive in support of the township’s food bank.

“To think, a week later it’s all gone,” she said.

“I can’t begin to describe how much it hurts us because it’s part of the heart of our community and we’re a little burnt right now.” Tweet This

She said the family business has always been a “huge” supporter of community initiatives.

“It’s very important for not only me, but everyone in this community that we’re going to step up and support them because they need it,” said Amyotte, who thanked neighbouring mayors, MPP Smith and Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, who have all offered help.

For people who don’t have access to a vehicle, Sayers noted some in the community have offered to travel to bring back groceries or take residents to the nearest stores.

“That’s one of the great things of living in this town — people willing to help each other,” said Sayers.

North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. North Kawartha firefighters received support from Selwyn Township firefighters to get the fire under control.

“It is a volunteer fire department here — what makes it even harder is that this is their grocery store, too,” said Amyotte. “So this is emotional for them but they put on their game face and dealt with the situation.

“Total thanks and appreciation to Selwyn Township as they responded right away — we couldn’t have contained and controlled the fire as fast as we did without their support,” she added. “It just goes to show how great the neighbours are and how we look out for each other. That’s the way it has to be.”

