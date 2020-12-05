Menu

Overnight fire destroys Sayers Foods grocery store in Apsley, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
An overnight fire destroyed Sayers Foods grocery store in the village of Apsley, Ont.
An overnight fire destroyed Sayers Foods grocery store in the village of Apsley, Ont. Sayers Foods/Facebook

An overnight fire destroyed the main grocery store in the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to Sayers Foods on Burleigh Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. It is the main grocery outlet in the popular cottage country village of 2,500 approximately 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Heavy smoke filled the air for hours as crews battled the flames, which spread throughout the entire building.

Neighbours at the scene said the grocery store had been in the same family for generations, independently owned and operated.

They are concerned about the lack of options now as this was the only grocery store in town, with the nearest alternative being in 45 kilometres north to Bancroft or 50 kilometres south of the village of Lakefield.

Sayers Foods released the following statement on their Facebook page:

“The North Kawartha Fire Dept is working tirelessly. Most of these folks worked all day and now they’ve been working through the night. They’re organized, well trained and professional. Our family can’t thank them enough.”

The cause of the blaze is unclear at this time. No injuries have been reported.

A damage estimate has not been determined.

More to come…

