36 new coronavirus cases,1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 36 new novel coronavirus cases and one additional COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

The new numbers bring the local total cases up to 2,551, including 54 deaths.

Ten of the new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, Ont., while three are in Bradford, three are in Innisfil, two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Springwater.

Seven of the new cases are in locations that haven’t yet been determined.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is a result of a congregate setting outbreak, another is a result of an institutional outbreak and one is a result of a workplace outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

So far this week, the health unit has reported 305 new coronavirus infections, the highest number of weekly cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the region’s 2,551 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,111 — have recovered, while 16 people remain in hospital.

1:20 Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Toronto, Peel Region not as effective ‘as we’d like,’ Ontario’s top doctor says Coronavirus: Lockdowns in Toronto, Peel Region not as effective ‘as we’d like,’ Ontario’s top doctor says

There are currently 19 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at six schools, five congregate settings, four workplaces, two long-term care facilities, one retirement home and one hospital.

The school outbreaks are at Bear Creek Secondary School, Portage View Public School and Steele Street Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Banting Memorial High School in Alliston, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 84 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 22 long-term care homes, 20 workplaces, 14 educational settings, 12 congregate settings, 11 retirement homes, four community settings and one hospital.

According to the province of Ontario, 27 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,983 new coronavirus cases, bringing the province’s total up to 134,783, including 3,871 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement