COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Kingston, with 15 new cases reported

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another uptick in COVID-19 numbers Thursday, with 15 new cases identified over the last 24 hours.

The region has also seen seven recoveries, bringing active cases to 75.

One person is currently in hospital.

The Limestone District School Board announced two new cases of COVID-19 within their board. One student has tested positive at Module Vanier while a staff member has tested positive at Harrowsmith Public School. Both cases were identified Dec. 10, and both schools remain open, according to the board.

Currently, 19 of the 74 active cases in the Kingston region are linked to outbreaks. There are seven outbreaks in the region, three of which are institutional, according to public health’s dashboard.

Over the last week, the region has seen 71 cases of the virus reported. Just over half of them were contracted through close contact, while about 20 per cent are outbreak-related. Three per cent have no epidemiological link, while a quarter of the cases are still under investigation. None are travel-related.

