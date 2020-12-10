Coronavirus: Muskoka, Ont., paramedic tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Muskoka, Ont., paramedic has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, district officials confirmed Wednesday.

The district says the case is believed to be a result of close contact and not related to an interaction with a patient or a staff member.

Out of an abundance of caution, two other paramedics are self-isolating after a short period of close contact with the paramedic who tested positive, officials say.

The COVID-19-positive paramedic is also recovering at home with symptoms and is self-isolating for 14 days.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is helping with contact-tracing. Officials say the risk of infection is low for other staff, as well as community members.

“Our paramedics remain focused on safely providing excellent care to patients and continuing to meet the needs of the community throughout this pandemic,” Muskoka’s paramedic services and emergency planning chief, Jeff McWilliam, said in a statement.

“All paramedic staff wear personal protective equipment and adhere to rigorous infection prevention and control practices.”

Officials say regular updates will be provided to the community and staff.

