Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 2:12 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. plans to get 400,000 people vaccinated by end of March' B.C. plans to get 400,000 people vaccinated by end of March
WATCH: B.C. plans to get 400,000 people vaccinated by end of March

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

It comes a day after the province announced its plans to roll out new COVID-19 vaccines, with the first shots being delivered as early as next week.

Read more: Front-line health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

Front-line health-care workers will be the first to be immunized, followed by residents of long-term care facilities, first responders, vulnerable homeless people and the elderly.

Earlier this week, the province extended COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on social gatherings of any type, until early January.

As of Wednesday, about 72 per cent of B.C.’s 39,337 total cases had recovered.

Click to play video 'Can B.C. employers require staff or customers to be vaccinated?' Can B.C. employers require staff or customers to be vaccinated?
Can B.C. employers require staff or customers to be vaccinated?
