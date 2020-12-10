B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

It comes a day after the province announced its plans to roll out new COVID-19 vaccines, with the first shots being delivered as early as next week.

Front-line health-care workers will be the first to be immunized, followed by residents of long-term care facilities, first responders, vulnerable homeless people and the elderly.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this week, the province extended COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on social gatherings of any type, until early January.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, about 72 per cent of B.C.’s 39,337 total cases had recovered.

1:29 Can B.C. employers require staff or customers to be vaccinated? Can B.C. employers require staff or customers to be vaccinated?