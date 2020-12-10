Menu

Canada

Canadians could vote over 3 days if next election held amid coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2020 12:17 pm
As mail-in and advance votes surge in provincial elections during the pandemic, Canada's chief electoral officer is pressing parliament to change the country's elections law, as more and more Canadians avoid election day. David Akin looks at how the new voting trends could permanently change campaigns forever – Oct 25, 2020

The federal Liberals are proposing to temporarily spread voting over three days if there’s a federal election during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bill tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday would also add nearly two weeks of advance polls in long-term care homes and make it easier to get and deliver mail-in ballots.

And it would give the country’s chief electoral officer authority to make other adjustments to make balloting safer for both voters and poll workers.

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Democratic Institutions, says the measures are meant to prevent potential crowding at polling places and to allow people vulnerable to COVID-19 to vote from home.

Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault warned earlier in the fall that restrictions in the law governing federal elections could put voters at risk, especially with mobile polls that are supposed to make voting easier for nursing home residents.

The government says the new rules would be temporary and would expire when Perrault deems it safe to go back to the current voting system.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
