Saskatchewan proposes massive jump in fines for non-compliance with emergency orders

CORRECTION: An early version of this story said the maximum fine for individuals could rise to $75,000 when the actual increase is to $7,500. Global News apologizes for the error.

Fines for non-compliance with emergency orders in Saskatchewan are going up — substantially.

Legislation introduced Thursday will have fines for an individual not complying with an emergency order increasing to a maximum of $7,500. The current maximum is $2,000.

For corporations, the maximum fine will increase to $100,000 from the current $10,000.

Saskatchewan justice officials said the “more significant fines will act as a deterrent and penalty for those who carry out more serious offences.”

The new fine amounts are consistent with those found in the Public Health Act for beaching public health orders, they added.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said the amendments are, in part, a response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people of Saskatchewan continue to show their strength during these difficult times, and government is committed to putting the necessary measures in place to ensure the health, safety and economic well-being of our province,” Wyant said in a statement.

“This bill will honour the tremendous efforts of individuals, organizations and businesses that are working on the frontline, while complying with public health rules and requirements.”

Police will continue to issue tickets for most minor infractions, officials said.

Justice officials said the Emergency Planning Act did not contemplate an ongoing emergency of the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the need for updated legislation.

They added the new legislation also confirms and clarifies protections for individuals and corporations from litigation based on COVID-19 transmission if there has been good-faith compliance with emergency orders and other applicable laws.

Similar laws have been passed recently in Ontario and British Columbia.

