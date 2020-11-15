Saskatchewan patient fined for not self-isolating after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw Police Service have fined a person with COVID-19 after they failed to self-isolate.

Police were alerted to the incident on Saturday following a complaint.

The person was fined $2,800 under the public health order. Anyone who tests positive for the virus is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Police say the person did interact with other people.

Both the police and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have taken steps to notify and alert members of the public who were in contact with the person, officials say.

