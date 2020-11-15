Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan patient fined for not self-isolating after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 6:21 pm
Moose Jaw police have fined a person for failing to comply with the province's public health order.
Moose Jaw police have fined a person for failing to comply with the province's public health order. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

The Moose Jaw Police Service have fined a person with COVID-19 after they failed to self-isolate.

Police were alerted to the incident on Saturday following a complaint.

Read more: Moose Jaw, Sask. man fundraising to pay off $2,800 COVID fine

The person was fined $2,800 under the public health order. Anyone who tests positive for the virus is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Police say the person did interact with other people.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: Key participant in Saskatoon anti-mask protest fined $2,800

Both the police and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have taken steps to notify and alert members of the public who were in contact with the person, officials say.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Survey finds majority of Canadians were confident they could self-isolate, distance for six months' Survey finds majority of Canadians were confident they could self-isolate, distance for six months
Survey finds majority of Canadians were confident they could self-isolate, distance for six months – Oct 27, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsMoose JawCoronavirus UpdatesSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateMoose Jaw Police Service
Flyers
More weekly flyers