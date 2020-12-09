Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario’s liquor-licensed establishments permanently allowed to sell alcohol with food delivery, takeout

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'Liquor licensed Ontario bars, restaurants can sell alcohol with takeout and delivery food' Liquor licensed Ontario bars, restaurants can sell alcohol with takeout and delivery food
WATCH ABOVE: The province is now allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery orders as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Albert Delitala takes a closer look at what that means for consumers – Mar 26, 2020

The Ontario government has announced temporary measures to allow liquor-licensed establishments to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders will be made permanent, according to a statement issued Wednesday evening.

The initiatives were introduced earlier in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, billed as a means to help increase sales at Ontario’s bars, restaurants, distilleries and wineries.

Other previously announced reforms, including the allowance of the sale of alcohol on docked boats with liquor sales licences, lower minimum pricing for on-site spirit consumption, and the elimination of a requirement for third parties delivering booze from licensed establishments to have a liquor licence, will also be made permanent.

Read more: Ontario liquor laws amended to give consumers more delivery options, help boat operators with licences

The government also lifted rules pertaining to the delivery of alcoholic drinks in meal kits and allowed alcohol manufacturers to deliver products for a fee as well as restaurants and bars to sell mixed cocktails for delivery.

Story continues below advertisement

For permitted alcohol manufacturers, those businesses will be allowed to sell spirits and 100-per-cent Ontario wine at farmers’ markets across the province.

