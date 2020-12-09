Emotional appeal for information on missing B.C. man: ‘Jemal, please come home’

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 21-year-old Metro Vancouver man who vanished one year ago, Wednesday, has made an emotional appeal for information into his disappearance.

Jemal Reta was last seen leaving his friend’s house in the 1900 block of Edinburgh Street in New Westminster around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2019.

Jemal Reta was last seen leaving a friend’s house in New Westminster on Dec. 9, 2019. IHIT

“Jemal please come home, I love you,” Reta’s father Melaku said in a statement read by homicide investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please let us know where you are.”

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, security video showed him getting into a mini van.

Police believe foul play was involved in his disappearance, and that he may have been the victim of a homicide.

Melaku said the family had emigrated to Canada from Sudan in 2005 seeking a better life.

“I don’t know where he is and we have looked everywhere for him,” said Melaku.

“I love my son. I miss my son. He will be turning 23 next week.”

1:37 IHIT presser: Kellen McElwee family pleads for answers in B.C. man’s disappearance IHIT presser: Kellen McElwee family pleads for answers in B.C. man’s disappearance – Apr 19, 2018

Melaku described his son as an avid and decorated track and field athlete, who loved sports.

Story continues below advertisement

“Jemal’s mother and brother think of him every day. Anyone that knows where Jemal is needs to help us, please report any information to police so we can find him.”

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said friends reported Reta to be in good spirits the day he disappeared. He reportedly said he was going to Vancouver to visit with other friends.

Reta was known to police, but Jang said investigators were unaware if he was involved with gang activity.

“It’s very possible that Jemal was involved, or started to get involved, with the wrong group,” Jang said.

“There is no documentation linking Jemal to any known particular gang.”

Reta was last seen wearing a black Hugo Boss hoodie and dark pants with a white belt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.