Amherst, N.S., police arrest 1 person in connection with trio of explosive devices

Amherst, N.S., police have arrested one person and are looking to speak to another person of interest as they investigate three explosive devices that have rocked the Town of Amherst this week.

An update from the municipality on Wednesday evening indicates that an individual was arrested on Wednesday and that they remain in police custody.

The individual is not being identified ahead of a provincial court appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.

However, the man is expected to face numerous charges related to the “fabrication and detonation of explosive devices,” the town said.

Two explosions, caused by what police have described as explosive devices, have rocked the town located near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

A third device was found but was safely disposed of by police on Wednesday.

Luckily no one has been hurt by either explosion.

The first explosion went off on Monday, with it being reported to officers shortly after 10 p.m. AT

Police say callers described the explosion as a large blast that had been heard throughout the town.

Officers that responded to the scene found debris from the explosive device on Rupert Street, near the intersection with Agnew Street.

No property was damaged and no one was hurt by the explosion.

The second explosion occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m., on Wednesday in the area around Agnew Street.

Officers found debris from that explosion but no one was hurt and the damage to property was minimal.

Another device — this one having not been detonated — was found by police at the nearby Rotary Centennial Park.

The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit was able to safely detonate the device after they’d examined it.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing and police are continuing to search a residence on Victoria Street East in Amherst.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers.