Peterborough woman, 18, charged with 1st-degree murder following drug-related death: police

A Peterborough woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in March.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on March 7 officers attended a Bethune Street home following reports of a man found with no vital signs.

“Initially the sudden death was believed to be an overdose death, but continued investigation revealed that the deceased had been intentionally administered drugs in a quantity resulting in his death,” police stated Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Tyler Nolan, 24, of Peterborough.

The accused at the time was under the age of 18, police said, therefore her name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This is now the second homicide case for the city in 2020, preceding the death of Tali Nolan, 20, in April which remains under investigation.

“The Peterborough Police Service thoroughly investigates all sudden deaths to help with closure for the families and ensure public safety in our community,” police stated. “In this case, when information came to light that this was believed to not be accidental, a criminal investigation was launched.”

The accused is being held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Police have schedule a media conference on Thursday morning with more details on the investigation.

