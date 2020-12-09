3 more women suffer COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo Region, death toll up to 130

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the area to 130.

It is the first time since May 16 that the agency has reported more than one death in a day.

Waterloo Public Health’s Dr. Julie Emili told Global News in a statement that all three fatalities were women over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy for the families and loved ones of these individuals,” she said.

Emili noted that the deaths were lagging indicators following the surge in COVID-19 cases which began a few weeks ago.

“Outbreaks, hospitalizations, and sadly, deaths, are lagging indicators which means we start to see increases in these areas a few weeks after we have a rapid acceleration of cases,” she explained.

“These indicators are a reflection of COVID-19 across our community and they highlight the importance of protecting our vulnerable community members.” Tweet This

Waterloo Public Health reported 59 more positive tests for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 4,173.

It is the sixth straight day that fewer than 70 cases have been reported in the area.

In addition, 105 more people were cleared of the virus raising the total number of resolved cases down to 403 which is 53 less than what Waterloo Public Health reported on Tuesday.

There are 40 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 with 12 being listed in intensive care.

There are now 24 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region including four new ones reported on Wednesday.

These include one at Cambridge Country Manor where four residents and two staff members have tested positive and another at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge where a student and staff member have tested positive.

The other outbreaks are connected to a food processing workplace and Sunnyside Supportive Housing where one staff member has tested positive.

Two other outbreaks in the region were declared over, including one at the Village Manor in St. Jacobs where one person died while 19 other residents and 12 staff members caught the virus.

Another outbreak connected to a pharmacy has also been declared over.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,890 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 132,800.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 517 cases were recorded in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region, 187 in York Region, 96 in Halton Region and 94 in Windsor-Essex.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 90 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,836 as 28 more deaths were reported.

