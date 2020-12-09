Guelph adds 15 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 111

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count to 764 during the pandemic.

Active cases decreased by three from the previous day to 111.

There are seven people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is one less than the previous day.

Another 18 people have recovered in the last day, bringing the city’s total resolved case count to 641.

Guelph had been weathering the second wave of the pandemic up until the start of December.

Since Dec. 1, the city has gone from having 50 active cases to 111 and hospitalizations have gone from a single patient to seven.

Guelph’s COVID-19 death toll increased for the first time since June to 12 on Tuesday after one resident’s death was linked to the disease.

Wellington County

Wellington County appears to be going in the opposite direction of Guelph after a dreadful November.

It reported only three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 387.

Active cases dropped by three from the previous day to 24, which includes two people being treated in hospital.

Another six people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 358.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

Since Dec. 1, Wellington County has gone from having 39 active cases to having 24 as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute in Guelph on Dec. 4 after three students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute closed two classes this week after two confirmed cases, however, an outbreak has not been declared.

Six other schools in Guelph and Wellington County are reporting a case each.

All schools remain open to students and staff.

Two active cases have been connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low, according to public health officials.

COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Monday in the long-term care units of Guelph’s St. Joseph’s Health Centre where two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chartwell Wellington Park Retirement Residence in Guelph also declared an outbreak on Monday with one staff member contracting the disease.

An outbreak at Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph was declared over last week but then reopened on Monday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

An outbreak that was declared on Dec. 2 at Carressant Care in Harriston continues.

