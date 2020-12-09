Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, EOC director says lockdown looms

Send this page to someone via email

The director of Hamilton’s emergency operations centre is suggesting the city is headed for lockdown — a move to the grey level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework — as early as Friday.

Paul Johson told councillors at the city’s general issues committee meeting on Wednesday that Hamilton is well into the province’s threshold for a lockdown, and an announcement could be forthcoming as soon as Friday.

“This feels a whole lot more like April and May than July, August and September,” Johnson said.

“We are back to the constant drive of dealing with crises in the community.”

On Wednesday, Johnson said the city’s case count per 100,000 as of Wednesday exceeded the province’s maximum for remaining in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

“What will happen Friday? We don’t know. It’s the same process. There’s a conversation, but ultimately cabinet will make the decision about what category Hamilton is,” said Johnson.

Hamilton Public Health reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The city has reported 662 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 628 as of Wednesday.

Two outbreaks at Red Hill Orthodontics and Universal Precision Technology were declared over on Tuesday. The outbreaks at both workplaces started on Nov. 24 and 25 respectively.

Public health says there are 24 active outbreaks at 22 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 9, including:

Nine long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and Wellington Nursing Home

One retirement home — The Village at Wentworth Heights

Three workplaces — Woodward Wastewater Construction Project, O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, and 3 for 1 Glasses

Four schools — Adelaide Hoodless Elementary, Lawfield Elementary, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School and St. Mark’s Elementary School

There are also outbreaks at seven other locations, including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and three units of the Juravinski Hospital.

The largest reported outbreaks involve Grace Villa LTCH which has had 112 COVID-19 cases since Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 93 cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Hamilton Continuing Care, which has had 49 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 cases since starting Nov. 1 and St. Joeseph’s Villa has had 45 total cases since an outbreak began on Nov. 20.

The city has seen 3,824 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 49 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton has had 102 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic and is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths at LTCH

Halton Region reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three more deaths connected to the virus at long-term care homes.

Recent outbreaks in Halton have accounted for 34 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been a total of 75 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton has 34 outbreaks, including 15 institutional outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Billings Court Manor and Burloak in Burlington, Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown, Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), five retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and one hospital (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has two active school outbreaks at John William Boitch public school in Burlington involving five cases, and one case at St. Anne Elementary also in Burlington.

The largest outbreak in the region is at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, which involves 96 people – 71 residents, 18 staff members and seven others connected to the home. Ten people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Two other significant outbreaks involve Chartwell Waterford (58 people — 47 residents and 11 staff members, 11 deaths) and Allendale (59 people — 49 residents, seven staff and three others connected to the home, 10 deaths).

The region has 427 active cases as of Dec. 9, with Milton accounting for 128 and Burlington accounting for 146 cases.

Halton has had 4,253 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Niagara Region reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 230 active cases as of Dec. 9.

The region has 15 active outbreaks with six institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset in Welland and Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Overall, Niagara has had 2,370 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported eleven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has had 697 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 38 active cases as of Dec. 9.

The two counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Brant County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region now has 571 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 48 active cases as of Dec. 9 with five people receiving hospital care.

Public health says a new outbreak at a north-end Walmart in Brantford involves two staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus. The workers were last at the location between Nov. 17 and 19 and Nov. 28 and 30. BCHU believes there is a low-risk of virus transmission to shoppers.

The health unit reported an additional outbreak on Dec. 8 at St. John’s College involving two students.

A number of outbreaks were declared over on Tuesday including the Penmarvian retirement home in Paris, and three locations in Brantford at the Peace Haven group home and two Community Living Brant facilities.

Outbreaks at Brantford General Hospital and the Olde School Restaurant were declared over last week.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.