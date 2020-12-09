Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak grows at Kitchener hospital, second potential outbreak under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 11:00 am
Click to play video 'Cold storage of COVID-19 vaccine complicates rollout' Cold storage of COVID-19 vaccine complicates rollout
Cold storage of COVID-19 vaccine complicates rollout

The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has grown while the hospital says an investigation into a second potential outbreak is also underway.

On Sunday, the hospital said an outbreak had been declared on the sixth-floor Chest Unit involving five patients and two staff.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at unit in SMGH in Kitchener; one at CMH under ‘watch status’

SMGH provided an update on Tuesday night which said that outbreak has expanded as seven patients and four staff have now tested positive for the virus.

It says that testing and heightened precautions continue in the unit.

Click to play video 'V-Day: First COVID-19 vaccinations underway in the U.K.' V-Day: First COVID-19 vaccinations underway in the U.K.
V-Day: First COVID-19 vaccinations underway in the U.K.

The hospital says it has been working with Waterloo Public Health to investigate a second potential outbreak in the seventh floor Medicine Unit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It says the investigation began after a patient, who has tested positive, may have acquired the virus during a previous stay at St. Mary’s.

The hospital says it is testing eight patients as well as staff with a possible connection to staff being explored.

The unit has been closed to new admissions aside from COVID-19-resolved cases.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at unit in SMGH in Kitchener; one at CMH under ‘watch status’

Care partner visits have also been suspended except for those who are visiting palliative patients.

The hospital says staff are working to enhance efforts to organize telephone and virtual visits for patients and families.

Care partner visits are allowed in other areas of the hospital aside from the two affected units.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsOntario. NewsSt. Mary’s General HospitalKitchener COVID-19 outbreakOntario hospital outbreakKitchener hospital outbreakSt. Mary’s General Hospital outbreakSt. Mary’s General Hospital KitchenerSt. Mary’s General Hospital potential outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers