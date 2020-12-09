COVID-19 outbreak grows at Kitchener hospital, second potential outbreak under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has grown while the hospital says an investigation into a second potential outbreak is also underway.

On Sunday, the hospital said an outbreak had been declared on the sixth-floor Chest Unit involving five patients and two staff.

SMGH provided an update on Tuesday night which said that outbreak has expanded as seven patients and four staff have now tested positive for the virus.

It says that testing and heightened precautions continue in the unit.

The hospital says it has been working with Waterloo Public Health to investigate a second potential outbreak in the seventh floor Medicine Unit.

It says the investigation began after a patient, who has tested positive, may have acquired the virus during a previous stay at St. Mary’s.

The hospital says it is testing eight patients as well as staff with a possible connection to staff being explored.

The unit has been closed to new admissions aside from COVID-19-resolved cases.

Care partner visits have also been suspended except for those who are visiting palliative patients.

The hospital says staff are working to enhance efforts to organize telephone and virtual visits for patients and families.

Care partner visits are allowed in other areas of the hospital aside from the two affected units.