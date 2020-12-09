Quebec reports 1,728 new cases, 37 deaths amid coronavirus surge

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,728 new cases and 37 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

Health authorities say of those deaths, seven occurred in the past 24 hours, while the others were retroactively added to the COVID-19 death toll.

The caseload, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 156,468, while recoveries have topped 132,000.

Since March, the health crisis has claimed the lives of 7,349 Quebecers. However, a death previously attributed to the virus has been withdrawn from the toll after authorities determined it was not due to the illness.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus rose again. The number of patients in hospitals across the province rose by nine to 844. Of them, there are 121 people in intensive care units, seven more than the previous day.

The province gave 30,024 tests Monday, the latest day for which that information is available. There have been more than 4.1 million tests to date.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to address the evolving second wave of the pandemic Wednesday morning at the national assembly. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health for the province.

