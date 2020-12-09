Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 9

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Markham mayor calls on province to consider other measures before lockdown

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti is calling on the provincial government to consider other measures if they are contemplating putting York Region into a lockdown.

“These measures include switching big box retailers and shopping centres to curbside pickup only along with capacity restrictions in grocery stores,” Scarpitti said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Restaurants and smaller retailers would continue to operate under current restrictions.”

Scarpitti said modelling data has concluded there would be “minimal value” to move York Region into lockdown.

On Tuesday, hospital CEOs in York said they have reached a “tipping point” in coronavirus admissions and added that they are concerned that the trend could impact access to other health care.

“As we continue on in this second wave, I urge Markham businesses to adhere to new protocols and ask residents to continue practicing physical distancing, wearing masks and adhering to public health protocols,” Scarpitti said.

Toronto buses join battle to make COVID-19 a fair fight with mobile testing

Through the pandemic, it has become abundantly clear that many areas of Toronto don’t have the same access to testing as others, which is why the city is attempting a new mobile approach with buses.

The midsections of six decommissioned TTC buses have seen the seats removed and swapped with the various tools of the trade used for coronavirus testing.

TTC not offering free service on New Year’s Eve

The TTC will not be offering free service this New Year’s Eve.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted that “given current restrictions, partying is not an appropriate thing to encourage.”

The #TTC won’t offer free New Year's Eve service. In discussion with our great sponsors, @CorbySW, and given current restrictions, partying is not an appropriate thing to encourage.

— TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) December 9, 2020

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,890 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

517 were in Toronto

471 were in Peel Region

187 were in York Region

75 were in Durham Region

96 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,890 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,890 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 132,800.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,836 as 28 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,924 from the previous day. The government said 48,546 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,341 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 15 deaths.

There are 115 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one from the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Government figures show there have been a total of 5,919 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,966 among students and 865 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 207 more cases over a 24-hour period.

There have been a total of 986 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 42 (26 child cases and 16 staff cases.)

— With files from Matthew Bingley and The Canadian Press