Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed during argument, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a 37-year-old man was stabbed during an argument.

According to a statement issued by police Tuesday evening, almost a week after the incident happened, emergency crews were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area, south of Danforth Avenue, sometime on Wednesday.

Investigators alleged the woman and the man were arguing when he was stabbed.

The man, later identified by police as Toronto resident Matthew Rigby, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the accused was found sometime after the stabbing and arrested.

Thirty-five-year-old Toronto resident Candace Burkett was charged with second-degree murder. She was set to appear in a downtown court Wednesday morning by video conference.

1208 20:30 Homicide #69/2020, Coxwell Avenue And Hanson Street Area https://t.co/kEddjTwXsW — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 9, 2020