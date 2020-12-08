Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed during argument, Toronto police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 11:18 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a 37-year-old man was stabbed during an argument.

According to a statement issued by police Tuesday evening, almost a week after the incident happened, emergency crews were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area, south of Danforth Avenue, sometime on Wednesday.

Investigators alleged the woman and the man were arguing when he was stabbed.

Read more: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing of 31-year-old woman: Toronto police

The man, later identified by police as Toronto resident Matthew Rigby, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

Police said the accused was found sometime after the stabbing and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-five-year-old Toronto resident Candace Burkett was charged with second-degree murder. She was set to appear in a downtown court Wednesday morning by video conference.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto StabbingToronto MurderToronto stabbingsMatthew Rigby
Flyers
More weekly flyers