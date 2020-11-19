Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing of 31-year-old woman: Toronto police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 11:50 am
Click to play video '31-year-old woman stabbed to death at Toronto bar' 31-year-old woman stabbed to death at Toronto bar
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 19): A 31-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at Jolly Bar and Restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Police say it wasn’t a random attack and the suspect will be charged with murder. Miranda Anthistle reports.

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 31-year-old woman and Toronto police say the two were known to each other.

Emergency crews were called to Jolly Bar and Restaurant on Bloor Street West, near Ossington Avenue, just after 5 p.m. with reports of a disturbance.

Read more: Woman fatally stabbed at Toronto business, injured man to be charged with murder: police

Police said when officers arrived, the woman was found without vital signs. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 31-year-old Tigist Takle.

The man was arrested and taken to St. Michael’s Hospital for surgery in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

On Thursday, police identified him as 36-year-old Samuel Girmatsion and said he was charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: Man dead after altercation in east-end Toronto, woman seriously injured taken into custody

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Homicide Squad Det. Paul Worden told Global News on Wednesday the woman and the man involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Nick Westoll

