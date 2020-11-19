Man charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing of 31-year-old woman: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 31-year-old woman and Toronto police say the two were known to each other.

Emergency crews were called to Jolly Bar and Restaurant on Bloor Street West, near Ossington Avenue, just after 5 p.m. with reports of a disturbance.

Police said when officers arrived, the woman was found without vital signs. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 31-year-old Tigist Takle.

The man was arrested and taken to St. Michael’s Hospital for surgery in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

On Thursday, police identified him as 36-year-old Samuel Girmatsion and said he was charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Homicide Squad Det. Paul Worden told Global News on Wednesday the woman and the man involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Nick Westoll

1119 11:15 Homcd #64/2020, Bloor St W & Shaw St Area, Tigist Takle, 31 https://t.co/iyawysqSCY — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 19, 2020