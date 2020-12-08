Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga, officers searching for driver: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening and officers are searching for the driver.

Emergency crews were called to Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive, southeast of Highway 410 and Courtneypark Drive East, just before 7:45 p.m. with a report the injured woman was found just north of the intersection.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead more than an hour after she was found.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t known as of Tuesday night.

A spokesperson told Global News the incident is being treated as a suspected failure-to-remain collision since the driver wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived.

Officers closed the intersection as investigators gathered evidence.

