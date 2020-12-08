COVID-19: New case confirmed at Fleming College in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 case has been reported at Fleming College in Peterborough, health officials tell Global News on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Global News Peterborough learned that a student at Fleming’s Peterborough campus had tested positive for COVID-19 and that classmates have been advised to be tested as a precaution.

Peterborough Public Health confirms it is working with the college to advise applicable staff and students of a “low-risk” exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

The health unit did not confirm whether the case was a student or a staff member.

“People informed of a low-risk exposure are asked to self-monitor for symptoms, and only get tested if symptoms develop,” Brittany Cadence, the health unit’s communications manager, told Global News Peterborough.

In an email statement, college prsident Maureen Adamson issued the following:

“Fleming College has been preparing for this pandemic since early 2020 and has many overlays of safety protocols in place,” she said. “These include screening, training, capacity management, rigorous reporting and refined protocols, to name a few. Fleming works closely with our local public health leaders. Our protocols are effective to date, and every decision at the college is anchored in safety first. As we learn more, we enhance our tools on an ongoing basis.”

Adamson highlighted the college’s new communication dashboard launched last week in an effort to keep our communities well informed. It can be found online.

The dashboard indicates a new case at the Sutherland campus as of Monday.

In late November, Fleming reported a COVID-19 case with a student living off campus.

DAILY CASES

In its daily case update issued at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, the health unit reported six new COVID-19 cases and one resolved case. There are 22 active among the 234 cases overall in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

An outbreak remains declared at Fairhaven long-term care although the remaining two resident cases were declared resolved on Monday. The outbreak declared on Oct. 31 claimed the lives of three of 20 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. Five staff and caregivers also tested positive and their cases were resolved.

2:34 Trent and Fleming adjusting varsity programs due to COVID-19 Trent and Fleming adjusting varsity programs due to COVID-19 – Sep 9, 2020

— More to come.