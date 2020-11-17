COVID-19: Single cases confirmed at Trent University and Fleming College in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Single cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported at Trent University and Fleming College in Peterborough.

Trent University says an individual living off-campus has tested positive. The individual was last on the campus on Nov. 13.

The university said the individual is currently self-isolation, is receiving required supports and services, and will not return to campus until advised by Peterborough Public Health.

“All areas where this individual has been on campus are to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and will remain open for normal operations,” the university said.

Fleming College sent an email to its student body noting that on Sunday it was informed one of its students recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The student last visited the campus on Nov. 9 and was studying in the B-wing area of the Sutherland campus, the college said, though it did not state which program the student was enrolled in due to privacy reasons.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“They left the campus at the time that symptoms presented and have been self-isolating since. The student does not live on-campus,” the college said.

The college says it has assisted Peterborough Public Health with contact tracing and anyone deemed to be at elevated risk will be contacted directly by the health unit and provided guidance on next steps.

“Peterborough Public Health considers this situation to be a low risk for exposure,” the college said.

The college says that under the direction of Peterborough Public Health, extensive closing/disinfecting of specific areas/rooms or modifying on-campus activity is taken when a case is reported.

As of Monday evening, Peterborough Public Health had reported 22 active cases of COVID-19 among the 179 cases in its jurisdiction since the pandemic was declared in March.

Story continues below advertisement