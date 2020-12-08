Indigenous youth hope to use Calgary mobile skateboard park to change lives

A group of Indigenous skateboarders has launched a new organization designed to bring skate parks to southern Alberta First Nations.

Skateboarding has been a part of CJ Cutter’s life since he was a kid growing up on the Siksika Nation.

“Every reserve has skaters but every reserve doesn’t have a park,” said Cutter who is a member of Cousins Skateboard Community which officially launched on Tuesday.

Cutter said his love of skateboarding took him from a time of depression to owning his own business and volunteering as a mentor to younger skaters.

“I like to teach kids now. We have tons of talent but it’s all with organized sports and there are tons of kids who don’t do organized sports but like to do other stuff,” Cutter said.

The goal of Cousins Skateboard Community is to give more young people on southern Alberta First Nations access to the same kind of facilities that are available in cities.

“Everyone here has started skateboarding when they were on a reserve and unfortunately they had to leave in order to continue doing that because there just isn’t the same facilities on them,” said Stu Young, executive director with Cousins Skateboard Community. Tweet This

Volunteers with the group built temporary ramps in Tsuut’ina First Nation but Young said ultimately they would like to see a permanent skate park.

“Every single person here will have a story of how skateboarding legitimately changed their lives,” said Young motioning to the members of his group who were using the ramps on Tuesday afternoon.

“For a lot of people who are at risk or for those who can get into some trouble for a number of different reasons, skateboarding can provide this opportunity to build something – an opportunity to find pride in yourself,” Young said.

Members of the local group said they were inspired by the story of Joe Buffalo.

Buffalo is a pro skateboarder and actor from Maskwacis in central Alberta who has said that his hobby became an important part of helping him get through life at at a residential school.

Volunteers with Cousins have put in a bid to get a hold of one of the City of Calgary’s old mobile skate parks which are now for sale.

Calgary’s mobile skate park program was cancelled in 2019 because of budget cuts — so the city is now looking for not-for-profits to buy the ramps.

Groups had until the end of November to submit their proposals. An evaluation team with the city is currently reviewing the proposals.

Young said even if Cousins Skateboard Community isn’t successful in its bid, the group will still move forward looking for donors and continuing to reach out to young skateboarders.

“I understand if we want skate parks to be built we have to collectively come together as a group and show that it’s actually what people want,” Young said. Tweet This

