New skate park opens in northeast Calgary

Skateboarders in northeast Calgary have a new attraction to check out. The community skateboard park near the Genesis Centre officially opened on Saturday.​

Calgary has eight Phase 1 skateboard parks that the city first started planning in 2011. This is the only one in the northeast.

“The need here is immense. To see this many kids here on a Saturday morning choosing this versus cartoons — it’s amazing,” said Sherry King, Genesis Centre executive director.

Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal hosted a town hall in July that focused on concerns over crime in the northeast. He said the area is “severely underfunded” when it comes to recreation. Chahal said it’s essential that the city continues to build recreation facilities like the skateboard park to keep young people busy.

“With the $60 million in cuts, tough choices will have to be made in these economic conditions but we also have to keep building our city and our communities. If we invest in our youth today and give them opportunities to flourish and give them opportunities for recreation, health and wellness, that will help tremendously in ensuring they stay on the right track and get on the right track,” Chahal said on Saturday.

Because of Calgary’s recent budget cuts, mobile skate parks in the city are now shut down.

While a local skateboard group is excited about the new northeast park, members are also in talks with the city and community associations about how to use some of the mobile skate park equipment that might otherwise be collecting dust.

“We have been in contact with the city, talking to them about what we can do. Certain community associations have reached out to us and asked how much it would cost for them to run an individual [mobile skate park] on their own versus doing it all around the city,” said Jay Neilson, a volunteer with the Calgary Association of Skateboarding Enthusiasts.

Calgary’s next skate park is scheduled to open at the Rocky Ridge YMCA by early November.