Peterborough man faces break-in charges after living in vacant west-end home: police

A Peterborough man is facing break-and-enter charges after an incident in a west-end neighbourhood.

On Monday afternoon, residents informed police that an unknown man was allegedly staying in a vacant home on Weller Street.

Police investigated and located a man who was arrested for break and enter.

Bryce McHugh, 26, of Peterborough, was charged with breaking and entering into a dwelling house with intent to commit an offence; possession of break-in instruments; possession of a prohibited weapon (knife) contrary to an order; and failure to comply with probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 30.

