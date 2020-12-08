Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man faces break-in charges after living in vacant west-end home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 10:20 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man faces break and enter and other charges after he was reportedly living in a vacant home. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing break-and-enter charges after an incident in a west-end neighbourhood.

On Monday afternoon, residents informed police that an unknown man was allegedly staying in a vacant home on Weller Street.

Police investigated and located a man who was arrested for break and enter.

Read more: Lindsay woman charged after break-in at a home: police

Bryce McHugh, 26, of Peterborough, was charged with breaking and entering into a dwelling house with intent to commit an offence; possession of break-in instruments; possession of a prohibited weapon (knife) contrary to an order; and failure to comply with probation.

Trending Stories

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 30.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough needs donations as winter approaches' Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough needs donations as winter approaches
Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough needs donations as winter approaches
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomelessBreak And EnterBreak InPeterborough Break InPeterborough break and enterPeterboruogh crimeWeller StreetPeterbough man found living in vacant home
Flyers
More weekly flyers