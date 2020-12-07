Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman charged after break-in at a home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 2:30 pm
A Lindsay, Ont., woman was arrested in connection to a residential break and enter Sunday.
A Lindsay, Ont., woman was arrested in connection to a residential break and enter Sunday.

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces charges following a residential break-in on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, in the early morning hours, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a William Street South residence.

“Witnesses reported that a woman stole property from the home after forcing her way inside,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Read more: Peterborough resident detains break-and-enter suspect in garage until police arrive

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was located about an hour later, Murtha said.



Tiffany Ariel Richards, 25, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with break and enter to a dwelling, and theft under $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 4, 2021.

