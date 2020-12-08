Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Voluntary asymptomatic testing completed at some TDSB schools, more to be tested

The Toronto District School Board says four schools in the city have completed voluntary, asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 as part of a pilot project.

Thorncliffe Park PS, Valley Park MS, Lawrence Park CI and Lester B Pearson have finished with testing, the TDSB said.

Testing at Marc Garneau CI is being conducted on Dec. 10, 11 and 14, the school board said.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told Global News the board is currently looking at four more school being added in the days ahead. The exact schools have not yet been confirmed.

6 students from a Toronto French-Catholic high school test positive for coronavirus

École secondaire catholique Père-Philippe-Lamarche located on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of McCowan Road, says six students have tested positive for the virus so far over the last week.

The school said three cases were first reported on Dec. 3, with three more cases over the last day. Four high school classes have been sent home.

No teachers have tested positive and classes at the high school are on a tiered learning system which includes virtual learning.

Ontario’s unspent pandemic reserves grew to $12 billion by end of September: FAO

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says the province had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.

The Financial Accountability Officer says in a report Tuesday that the money was earmarked for three contingency funds, including two related to pandemic spending.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,676 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

588 were in Toronto

349 were in Peel Region

141 were in York Region

76 were in Durham Region

66 were in Halton Region

Ontario reported 1,676 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 130,910.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,808 as 10 more deaths were reported.

The government said 39,198 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,549 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,326 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 21 deaths.

There are 116 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 673 active cases among long-term care residents and 611 active cases among staff — down by 47 cases and up by 29 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Government figures show there have been a total of 5,736 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,813 among students and 835 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 333 more cases over a three-day period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 853 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Eleven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 944 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 51 (21 child cases and 30 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 186 currently have cases and 23 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press