Crime

RCMP say man charged in connection with deadly shooting on Sunchild First Nation

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunchild First Nation, police said Monday.

At 5:57 a.m. on Sunday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP began their investigation into a shooting outside a home that left 39-year-old Jason Lagrelle dead.

Later that day, police officers located a vehicle they suspect was linked to the shooting and contained a residence on the First Nation. A suspect surrendered to police at about 5:20 p.m.

Keean Frencheater of Sunchild First Nation is charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is next scheduled to appear in court in Rocky Mountain House on Wednesday.

