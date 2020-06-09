RCMP charge 4 with home invasion, robbery on Sunchild First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Rocky Mountain House RCMP have laid charges against four men related to a home invasion and robbery that was reported on June 4 in Sunchild First Nation.

RCMP were called to the home shortly before 1 a.m. last Thursday for reports alleging men entered a home, pointed guns at the residents, and stole several items.

There were no injuries reported during the incident, and the men fled in two vehicles before police arrived, according to a Tuesday news release.

RCMP said the suspects were identified by witnesses, and the suspect vehicles were located following a patrol.

However, police said when the officers attempted to stop the suspects, both vehicles drove off.

Following a pursuit, one of the vehicles was stopped using a tire deflation device north of Highway 11 on the Forestry Truck Road.

Three men exited the car, RCMP said, and one was arrested while the other two ran away. One of the men who fled was located with the help of police dog services. In the vehicle, officers reportedly found ammunition.

The third was not tracked but was identified by RCMP, and was located later in the day during a traffic stop and arrested without incident.

Through patrols, three more men were located and arrested for the robbery by RCMP that same day, but two were released without charges.

Rydice Poorman, 18, Colin Bryon Beaverbones, 25, Troy Brian Beaverbones, 23, and Zachary Yellowface, 18, all face over a dozen charges related to the incident, including robbery and weapons charges.

Troy Beaverbones is also facing Traffic Safety Act charges.

All four suspects are still in custody and have court dates this week.

Officers say they are still investigating the stolen property related to the robbery.

