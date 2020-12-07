Saskatchewan records 60th coronavirus death, exceeds 140 hospitalizations

There have been now been 60 coronavirus-related deaths in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government.

The most recent person, who tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away, was in their 60s from the Regina zone, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 274 new cases in the daily update on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 10,412 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 264.

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 80, while there are 72 in Saskatoon, 28 in north central, 26 in north west, 21 in far north west, 12 in south east, eight in south west, seven in central east, six each in far north east and north east, four in south central as well as one in far north central. Residence information is still pending for three new infections.

There is a new record high of 4,763 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths.

In the province, 143 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 117 are receiving inpatient care and 25 are in intensive care. This is the highest number of hospitalizations to date.

Fifty-nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 5,589.

According to the press release, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were performed on Dec. 6 in Saskatchewan. To date, 367,396 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

